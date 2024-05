ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — The Delphi murders trial was rescheduled for October after a hearing at the Allen County Courthouse on Tuesday.

Richard Allen’s defense team withdrew their request for a quick trial during the hearing.

They explained that they would require more time than the initial 15 days allocated for the trial, which was initially supposed to finish by the end of May.

The trial is now set to take place from Oct.14 to Nov. 15.