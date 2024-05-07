May 7, 2024
Ohio News

Eight Dogs Died Over The Weekend In A Fire At An Animal Rescue In Ohio

by David Scheie0
white cotton on white textile

GROVER HILL, Ohio. (WOWO) — It happened early Saturday morning at JAR-Justice Animal Rescue in Grover Hill.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, the building that caught fire was holding eight rescue dogs, and all of them died in the fire.

Four of the dogs were expected to be adopted that morning and the other four were supposed to be transferred to other organizations and three of them were pregnant.

Investigators believe the cause of the fire was electrical.

 

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-jar-rebuild-after-devastating-fire?utm_campaign=p_lico%20share-sheet-first-launch&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR2ZyUGYaxlMxkKCMWRtz3JITmhN6XxCMunCi8vhQjYJ4FqA2U4Cr3cCjIk_aem_Ae75KiYCa5vXhNTNJS4I1IcLNAkha_Raq-wca0dxIyNKHmracUaQVO_TzoITrIG2Dl4YApf_zlRHMXwszx1pIGzY

 

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3TGQH8HO5MEON?ref_=wl_share&fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR3OQf5ZqqIPYpx0CzWCN5NIyX6iM5gu0bburNEqwH6Hy9Gj5d_5bjCjiYc_aem_Ae5RJgB5CvPiiL-lkbni0Shq_eSN5-ME9T1KJrYr7kCntkhDYo3DqaGszVT3FN8pRzFiiLafYBBz8h8o40PW-9s8

 

Related posts

Ohio state senators to receive sexual harassment training

AP News

Missing Fort Wayne man’s body found

Caleb Hatch

Ohio man killed by semi on US 30

Darrin Wright

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.