Eight Dogs Died Over The Weekend In A Fire At An Animal Rescue In Ohio

GROVER HILL, Ohio. (WOWO) — It happened early Saturday morning at JAR-Justice Animal Rescue in Grover Hill.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, the building that caught fire was holding eight rescue dogs, and all of them died in the fire.

Four of the dogs were expected to be adopted that morning and the other four were supposed to be transferred to other organizations and three of them were pregnant.

Investigators believe the cause of the fire was electrical.

