Dems Threaten GOP over Farm Bill

Negotiation on the farm bill is now effectively over. House Ag Democrats have resorted to turning the negotiation process into threats, blackmail and coercion. Democrats recent ultimatum to Republicans??? – ‘keep your hands off SNAP, or there won’t be a farm bill.’ Every Ag Democrat signed a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, accusing him of “playing partisan SNAP politics” and letting him know that any reductions in SNAP will jeopardize safety net programs for farmers. But House Ag chair GT Thompson, argues that SNAP at 82 percent of the farm bill and the Debt Reduction Act, demands that all spending is under review…Especially with a nearly 12 percent error rate in the states run by the democrats that a complaining the loudest.