Smithfield Foods Closing 35 Missouri Hog Farms

Smithfield Foods will close 35 hog farm operations in Missouri, according to a state-required workforce adjustment notification. The notice indicated 92 employees would be affected by the closures, slated for August. Murphy Brown LLC, a division of Smithfield Foods, is reducing hog farming operations in Missouri and “must reduce its workforce accordingly,” a company spokesperson told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Employees impacted by the closures were offered the chance to relocate to other hog-producing facilities operated by the company. Smithfield Foods is the world’s largest pork processor and is owned by Hong Kong’s WH Group. The announcement follows Tyson Foods’ plans to close four chicken processing plants across the United States. Tyson plans to close operations next year at four facilities located in Arkansas, Indiana and Missouri. The U.S. meat industry is facing demand struggles in both pork and poultry thanks to increased prices and inflation, amid higher feed and labor costs.