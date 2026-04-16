‘Disturbing’ Allegations Against Unnamed Senator Under Review In Wake Of Scandals Rocking Congress

(FOX NEWS) — Allegations of misconduct against an unnamed senator were sent to the Senate Ethics Committee on Thursday.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., made the announcement on X Wednesday night, but the nature of the allegations and who they are against are unclear. Fox News Digital reached out for comment from Luna’s office but did not immediately hear back.

“[It] seems like the Senate has its own trash to take out,” Luna wrote. “[Senate Majority Leader John Thune] You need to look into the allegations against one of your Senators, it’s very disturbing. My chief will be contacting your chief.”

Thune, R-S.D., confirmed that his office received the information Thursday morning.

“I don’t know what the particulars are about this,” Thune said. “I have not — all I know is that we referred it to the proper authorities, which, in this case, would be the Senate Ethics Committee.”

Fox News Digital reached out for comment from the Senate Ethics Committee but did not immediately hear back.

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., who chairs the ethics panel, declined to comment on Luna’s post and said, “I talk zero about ethics.”

When asked if lawmakers have strayed from the massive overhaul of sexual harassment reporting and accountability procedures passed in Congress in 2018, Lankford said, “No, none of that’s changed” on his ethics panel.

“We still do our work, as we always have,” he said.

Luna’s allegations come in the wake of a scandal that rocked the lower chamber and has again forced a reckoning in Congress over lawmakers and their conduct following the #MeToo movement that began in 2018.

Former Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., resigned Tuesday from the House shortly after ending his gubernatorial campaign following a bombshell report from The San Francisco Chronicle that the ex-lawmaker allegedly sexually assaulted a former staffer.

Since that report last week, five women have stepped forward and accused Swalwell of sexual misconduct and rape.

He has repeatedly denied the allegations and vowed to fight back against them.

Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., who was close friends with Swalwell but has vehemently denied any knowledge of his alleged activities, said lawmakers need to go back and make the 2018 revamp of conduct and reporting rules “better.”

“Because clearly there’s holes in this, or number two, that we haven’t created an environment through the legislation to make women, especially staffers, feel that they could come and talk to somebody and not have any repercussions,” Gallego said.

Swalwell is not the only lawmaker to exit after sexual misconduct allegations.

Former Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, also resigned from Congress on Tuesday after he admitted to having an affair with a former staffer who later died by setting herself on fire. However, he has not acknowledged a second allegation of sexual misconduct.