Sign Police Or Election Interference

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WOWO) — A local political battle over yard signs has escalated into a formal legal dispute. Randy A. Howard, a candidate in the upcoming primary, filed a Notice of Tort Claim on April 15, 2026, claiming that the Henry County Election Board engaged in campaign and election interference.

The claim centers on a “selective enforcement” effort that Howard says forced him to waste critical campaign time and money to comply with local sign ordinances that were legally unenforceable under Indiana state law.

The Catalyst: A City Councilman’s Complaint

The dispute began on March 18, 2026, when Arron Dicken, a Democrat member of the New Castle City Council, filed a formal complaint with the Voter Registration office. Dicken’s complaint specifically targeted Howard’s campaign signs, which measured $4′ \times 4’$ (16 square feet) and $8′ \times 4’$ (32 square feet).

In his letter, Dicken argued that city ordinances limit campaign signs to just six square feet and questioned Howard’s fitness for office, stating:

“If our candidates cannot follow the rules… what should we expect should they be elected, especially if they are running for a position that is for law enforcement?”

The Enforcement: “Comply or Face Fines”

According to the tort claim, Howard was contacted on March 23 by Kirsten Cronk, a Democrat member of the Henry County Election Board. Howard says he was told that his signs were non-compliant and that he would be subject to a formal hearing and potential fines for every violation if they weren’t resized.

Howard spent two days—March 24 and 25—modifying and re-installing 26 political signs throughout the City of New Castle to meet the six-square-foot requirement.

The Legal Conflict: State Law vs. Local Ordinance

The core of Howard’s legal claim rests on Indiana Code § 36-1-3-11. After modifying his signs, Howard sought clarification from the Indiana Election Division, where Co-General Counsel Valerie Warycha confirmed a critical protection for candidates:

The 60-Day Rule: Within 60 days of an election, Indiana state law “trumps” local sign ordinances.

Size Allowance: During this period, local governments cannot enforce size restrictions on signs that are 32 square feet or smaller.

Authority: Howard argues that a local Election Board has no legal power to act as “sign police” or enforce municipal zoning ordinances.

The About-Face

On April 1, 2026, Councilman Dicken posted an apology on his political Facebook page, admitting that after consulting with legal counsel, the city’s own Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) actually points back to the Indiana Code allowing signs up to 32 square feet.

Dicken apologized for the “confusion and apparent distress,” but for Howard, the damage was already done.

Howard’s Argument: A Targeted Attack

In the “Synopsis” of his claim, Howard pulls no punches, labeling the incident as a coordinated effort to hinder his campaign. His primary grievances include:

Selective Enforcement: Howard claims other candidates had large signs, yet he was the only one targeted.

Loss of Campaign Time: He argues that the two days spent on manual labor at the Board’s direction was “valuable campaign time” lost in the final stretch of the election.

Financial Damage: Costs related to the destruction and modification of his original signage.

The Tort Claim includes a Spoliation Notice, demanding that the Henry County Election Board, Voter Registration, and Councilman Dicken preserve all texts, emails, and phone records related to the complaint. Howard is being represented by attorney Jeff Bate.

Official Responses and Next Steps

In response to a request for comment, Joel E. Harvey, legal counsel for Henry County and the Office of the County Clerk, acknowledged the filing but declined to address the specifics of the allegations.

“The Clerk’s Office appreciates the opportunity to provide a response, but will not comment on pending or threatened litigation,” Harvey stated.

For Howard, the legal filing is about more than just a dispute over signage; he views it as a necessary step to protect the integrity of the local vote.

“Our elections should be fair, lawful, and beyond reproach,” Howard said in a statement. “When those in power try to influence the process, that’s malfeasance and misconduct. Party affiliation should not matter. The election process must be protected for everyone.”