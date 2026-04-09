DNR Imposes Idle Speed Boating Restriction On LaGrange County Lakes Due To High Water

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has issued a boating restriction for the Indian Lakes Chain in LaGrange County due to elevated water levels.

The order requires all motorized watercraft on the chain—which includes Witmer, Westler, Dallas, Hackenberg and Messick lakes—to operate at idle speed only. The restriction is intended to prevent wakes that could worsen flooding conditions along the shoreline.

According to DNR officials, boating restrictions are put in place when high surface water levels increase the risk of water being pushed into homes and other structures. Waves created by faster-moving boats can contribute to property damage, shoreline erosion, and unsafe conditions for residents.

Boaters are urged to comply with the idle speed requirement and remain alert for changing conditions. The restriction will remain in effect until water levels recede and the risk of damage subsides.