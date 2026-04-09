April 9, 2026
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NATO Chief Says Europe Was ‘A Bit Slow’ To Support US In War Against Iran

by Fox News0
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(FOX NEWS) — NATO General Secretary Mark Rutte criticized European countries for being “a bit slow” in supporting the U.S. in the war against Iran Thursday.

Rutte made the statement during an address to the Ronald Reagan Institute, admitting that European nations had also been “surprised” by Operation Epic Fury.

“When it came time to provide logistical and other support the United States needed in Iran, some allies were a bit slow, to say the least,” Rutte said.

“In fairness, they were also a bit surprised,” he added, referencing President Donald Trump’s decision to not inform allies of the attacks ahead of time in order to maintain security.

Rutte went on to say that at this stage of the conflict, America’s European allies are doing all they can to help “nearly without exception.”

“They have heard and are responding to President Trump’s requests,” he said.

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