DNR Seeking Applicants For Indiana Conservation Officer Positions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Division of Law Enforcement is now accepting applications for Indiana Conservation Officer (ICO) positions across the state.

The agency is looking for highly motivated, outdoor-oriented individuals interested in a career in law enforcement and natural resource protection. Applicants must first visit on.IN.gov/ico-hiring to review the “Become a Conservation Officer” information and complete the required pre-screening test through the “Apply” link. Successful completion of the pre-screening test automatically enters candidates into the hiring process. Applicants will be notified as each subsequent phase becomes available.

To qualify for the pre-screening test, candidates must be United States citizens and at least 21 years old by Oct. 30. Applicants must also be able to pass the new Physical Agility Test, which becomes the statewide fitness standard for all law enforcement agencies beginning Aug. 1. The DNR website includes a video demonstration of the test, along with a course diagram and testing protocols.

Conservation officers are members of Indiana’s oldest state law enforcement agency. ICOs are fully certified Indiana police officers who enforce all DNR rules and regulations, as well as Indiana state laws. Their primary duties include enforcing hunting and fishing regulations, conducting marine patrols on Indiana waterways, and patrolling DNR properties to ensure they remain safe and family-friendly.

In addition to traditional law enforcement responsibilities, conservation officers may serve in specialized roles such as scuba operations, K-9 units, search and rescue, and swift water rescue.

More information about qualifications and the application process is available at on.IN.gov/ico-hiring.