US Navy Ships Collide In The Caribbean, Leaving Two Sailors With Minor Injuries

(AP) — The destroyer USS Truxtun and the USNS Supply collided Wednesday as the warship was getting a new load of supplies, the U.S. military says.

The maneuver typically has the vessels sailing parallel, usually within hundreds of feet, while fuel and supplies are transferred across the gap via hoses and cables.

U.S. Southern Command said in a statement Thursday that two personnel reported minor injuries after the collision a day earlier and that both are in stable condition. It says both ships now are sailing safely.

The USS Truxtun is a recent addition to the military buildup in the Caribbean, which stands at 12 ships.

The Trump administration has massed the largest military presence in the region in generations before carrying out deadly strikes on alleged drug boats, seizing sanctioned oil tankers and conducing a surprise raid that captured Venezuela’s then-president, Nicolás Maduro.