March 19, 2025
Local News

Downtown Fort Wayne Development Continuing At Rapid Pace

by David Scheie0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Business leaders have launched Fort Wayne Next, a campaign to boost development downtown.

The goal is to unite citizens, businesses, and leaders to transform the city into a top nationwide hub.

Leaders expect to attract nearly $3 billion in investments over 10 years, spread across five projects, including a soccer stadium, event center, natatorium, and youth sports complex.

The development aims to connect North River property with areas along High Street, Superior Street, and Wells Street.

