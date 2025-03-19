March 19, 2025
Local News

Indiana Tech’s Cyber Warriors Headed to National Championship

by Alyssa Foster0
(Photo supplied/Indiana Tech)

 

Indiana Tech’s cyber defense team is headed back to the Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition National Championship.

The Cyber Warriors earned their spot in the championship on Saturday after winning the university’s fifth Erich J. Spengler CCDC Midwest Regional title.

It’s the second straight year the university will finish the season as one of the top 10 cybersecurity teams in the nation.

The Cyber Warriors have become a regional dynasty and a national powerhouse over the years, having won 18 state championships.

They’ll head down to San Antonio, Texas on April 25 for the national championship.

