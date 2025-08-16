Downtown Overdoses Continue In Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Firefighters treated several people for suspected drug overdoses Thursday evening near the Transit Center. Officials say those treated are expected to recover.

The latest incident happened around 7 p.m., sending three people to hospitals. Police have not confirmed which drugs were involved, but authorities have previously warned about synthetic marijuana laced with substances like insect repellent, which can make users seriously ill or even be fatal.

“It’s been kind of terrible to see so many people not being healthy,” said Antonio, a local resident. “People are using cocaine, weed, acid, whatever they can get their hands on.”

A man who has struggled with drug addiction said overdoses near the Transit Center continue, and last night’s incidents show the problem isn’t going away.

“They took away all the shelters,” he said. “They have money to build all these buildings and sports complexes but look at these people sleeping outside.”

The latest cases come months after a March incident when six people overdosed at the Transit Center. None of those overdoses were fatal, but officials said it highlighted the ongoing risks of street drugs in downtown Indianapolis.

Police say they continue monitoring the area and responding quickly to any emergencies.