Suspected drunk driver fractures leg after collision in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A driver fractured his leg after crashing into an SUV head-on in DeKalb County on Tuesday night.

DeKalb County police say 38-year-old Brad McClish of Huntertown crossed the center line near County Roads 427 and 50. He collided with an Equinox, causing both vehicles to sustain heavy front-end damage.

McClish suffered both a fracture and a laceration to his left leg and an arm injury. He was flown to a local hospital for treatment.

The teen driving the Equinox wasn’t injured. Alochol is believed to be a factor in the crash.