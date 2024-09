FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting on Decatur Road last month.

29-year-old Jamion Martin was shot and killed on Aug. 22 at the Arbors of Southtowne Apartments off Decatur Road. Police arrested 63-year-old Dwayne Sims early Wednesday morning and is preliminarily being charged with murder.

Sims was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Allen County Jail.