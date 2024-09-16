Drought Conditions Worsening

STATEWIDE (WOWO) – Dry weather in Indiana is not going anywhere anytime soon.

“Drought conditions are expected to get worse over the next two weeks. There’s no shot for rain and even looking beyond that two-week period, it still isn’t good,” said Andrew White, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

White says there are some things you can do in the meantime to be proactive.

“If you have a lawn to care for, make sure you water it. Thankfully we’re not talking about water supply issues with this level of drought at this point, but if we get further along and this gets worse, there may be some kind of restrictions. Multiple burn bans have been enacted. If you live in a county with a burn ban, we really just recommend that unless you really have to burn something outside, just don’t do it,” said White.

This time of year in Indiana is normally dry, but White says this is “much worse than what we normally expect.”

“We don’t really expect to see much relief until October and even then, that doesn’t look great,” said White.

Temperatures are supposed to be pretty warm across Indiana, but White believes the western part of the state will be slightly warmer than the eastern portion.