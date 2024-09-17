GM to host electronic recycling day event on Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – GM Fort Wayne Assembly is encouraging their team and community members to bring their old electronics and recycle them at the plant on Thursday.

GM has been hosting the community-wide Electronic Recycling Day collection for the last 10 years.

What:

Electronics to recycle free of charge include computers, laptops, monitors, printers, keyboards, mice, cable/satellite boxes, modems, audio/disc players, speakers, light bulbs, small batteries, small scrap metal items and small household appliances.

TVs and CRT monitors will be accepted at an additional cost: $20: 29” and smaller $30: 30” and larger $2 for all flat screen computer monitors



When:

Thursday, September 19 5:30a-7:30a 1:30p-4p 4p-7p



Where: