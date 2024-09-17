September 17, 2024
Local News

GM to host electronic recycling day event on Thursday

by WOWO News0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – GM Fort Wayne Assembly is encouraging their team and community members to bring their old electronics and recycle them at the plant on Thursday.

GM has been hosting the community-wide Electronic Recycling Day collection for the last 10 years.

What:

  • Electronics to recycle free of charge include computers, laptops, monitors, printers, keyboards, mice, cable/satellite boxes, modems, audio/disc players, speakers, light bulbs, small batteries, small scrap metal items and small household appliances.
  • TVs and CRT monitors will be accepted at an additional cost:
    • $20: 29” and smaller
    • $30: 30” and larger
    • $2 for all flat screen computer monitors

When:

  • Thursday, September 19
    • 5:30a-7:30a
    • 1:30p-4p
    • 4p-7p

Where:

  • GM Fort Wayne Assembly, Visitors Parking Lot
  • 12200 Lafayette Center Rd, Roanoke, IN 46783

Related posts

Election chief: Ohio positioning for smooth Election Night

AP News

Marion woman dies in Grant County crash

Caleb Hatch

Can you still get a Valentine’s Day dinner reservation?

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.