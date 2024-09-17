GM to host electronic recycling day event on Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – GM Fort Wayne Assembly is encouraging their team and community members to bring their old electronics and recycle them at the plant on Thursday.
GM has been hosting the community-wide Electronic Recycling Day collection for the last 10 years.
What:
- Electronics to recycle free of charge include computers, laptops, monitors, printers, keyboards, mice, cable/satellite boxes, modems, audio/disc players, speakers, light bulbs, small batteries, small scrap metal items and small household appliances.
- TVs and CRT monitors will be accepted at an additional cost:
- $20: 29” and smaller
- $30: 30” and larger
- $2 for all flat screen computer monitors
When:
- Thursday, September 19
- 5:30a-7:30a
- 1:30p-4p
- 4p-7p
Where:
- GM Fort Wayne Assembly, Visitors Parking Lot
- 12200 Lafayette Center Rd, Roanoke, IN 46783