FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) —Drug overdoses are down in Indiana. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports a decrease of almost 18%. The picture in the United States remains somewhat bleak with 107,000 fatal overdoses, which is down three percent from last year. Indiana is one of just four states that saw a decline of 15% or more.

Indiana chalks up the positive trend to the different drug addiction and mental health resources that have been expanded upon in the last several years.