Early morning fire at south-central Fort Wayne retail business quickly contained

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A building fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday, September 17, at 2905 S. Calhoun Street in south Central Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to the incident, which occurred at approximately 2:20 AM.

Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters noticed a fire inside the front display window of a local retail business. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.

Several fire units remained on-site to clear the building of smoke and ensure there were no victims inside. No injuries were reported among firefighters or civilians involved in the incident.

The structure sustained some moderate water damage and heavy smoke damage. Investigators are currently working to determine the exact cause of the fire.