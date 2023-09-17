FWPD search for three men after hit-and-run

Fort Wayne, IN – The Fort Wayne Police Department is looking for three individuals who fled a downtown crash early Sunday.

Around 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a collision near The Rescue Mission in downtown Fort Wayne. A car traveling north on Lafayette Street ran a red light at Washington Blvd., colliding with a van.

According to our partners in news at 21 Alive, the three men in the car quickly fled the scene on foot, and their identities remain unknown. The van’s driver was hospitalized, with their condition currently undisclosed.

Anyone with information on the three men who fled the scene is urged to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department.