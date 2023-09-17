Investigation underway after body was found on Hand Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A body was found on Hand Road early Saturday morning sparking an investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

Reports of a man down prompted law enforcement to respond around 6:30 Saturday morning to Hand Road, just south of Hathaway Road. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a man who was deceased.

Preliminary findings suggest that the victim was out for a morning jog when he was struck by an unidentified vehicle. Authorities suspect that the vehicle involved in the incident fled the scene, leaving behind scattered car parts as evidence.

Shortly thereafter, police located a vehicle matching the description several miles away from the scene of the incident. However, there was no one inside the vehicle.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is urging anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has knowledge of the involved vehicle to contact the police immediately.