September 16, 2023
Local News

Investigation underway after body was found on Hand Road

by Heather Starr0
"Caution" by 130229276@N07, CC BY 2.0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A body was found on Hand Road early Saturday morning sparking an investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

Reports of a man down prompted law enforcement to respond around 6:30 Saturday morning to Hand Road, just south of Hathaway Road. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a man who was deceased.

Preliminary findings suggest that the victim was out for a morning jog when he was struck by an unidentified vehicle. Authorities suspect that the vehicle involved in the incident fled the scene, leaving behind scattered car parts as evidence.

Shortly thereafter, police located a vehicle matching the description several miles away from the scene of the incident. However, there was no one inside the vehicle.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is urging anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has knowledge of the involved vehicle to contact the police immediately.

Related posts

Police Looking for Stolen Credit Card Suspects

WOWO News

Fort Wayne Police Department revokes Texas company’s permit

Saige Driver

Weekend Events 3/17 – 3/19

WOWO News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.