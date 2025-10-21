Elkhart Man Arrested For OWI After Fatal Crash In LaGrange County

LaGrange County, Ind. (WOWO) — A 73-year-old man was killed Saturday afternoon in a head-on collision in rural LaGrange County, and another man is now facing felony charges, including operating while intoxicated causing death.

The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. on October 18 along County Road 1000 West near State Road 120. According to the Indiana State Police, a black 2016 GMC SUV driven by Juan Diaz Perez, 26, of Elkhart, was traveling northbound when it crossed the centerline and struck a southbound maroon 1988 Chevrolet pickup truck head-on.

The driver of the pickup, James Eash, of Shipshewana, was pronounced dead at the scene by the LaGrange County Coroner. His family has been notified.

Investigators believe alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash. Diaz Perez was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later released. He was then taken into custody and booked into the LaGrange County Jail on the following charges:

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – Causing Death (Level 4 Felony)

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – Endangerment (Class A Misdemeanor)

Operating a Vehicle Without Ever Obtaining a License (Class C Misdemeanor)

The Indiana State Police Critical Incident Reconstruction Team was called to the scene to assist with the investigation, which remains ongoing.

Emergency responders from the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department, Shipshewana Police Department, Shipshewana Fire Department, Parkview EMS, and Samaritan assisted at the crash site.

No further details have been released at this time.