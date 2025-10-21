Trump Hosts GOP Senators At White House As Shutdown Effects Worsen

WASHINGTON, (AP) — As the government shutdown enters its fourth week, Senate Republicans arrived at the White House on Tuesday — not for urgent talks on how to end it, but for a display of unity with President Donald Trump as they refuse to negotiate on any Democratic demands.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called the White House meeting a “pep rally” and said it’s “shameful” that House Speaker Mike Johnson has kept the House out of town during the shutdown. Schumer says his side wants to end the shutdown and fix the health care premium crisis that “looms over 20 million hardworking Americans.”

The meeting at the White House appears unlikely, for now, to lead to a bipartisan resolution, with Senate Republicans dug in and Senate Democrats insistent on voting against a House-passed bill that would reopen the government until Republicans engage them.

It’s unclear how long the stalemate will last — even as hundreds of thousands of federal workers will miss another paycheck in the coming days and states are sounding warnings that key federal programs will soon lapse completely.