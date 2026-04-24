Emergency Boating Restrictions Lifted On Lake Wawasee

KOSCIUSKO CO, Ind. (WOWO) — Normal boating operations have resumed on Lake Wawasee after officials lifted an emergency order that had limited motorized watercraft to idle speed.

The restriction, which was put in place due to elevated water levels, has been rescinded as conditions have improved and water levels have receded.

With the order no longer in effect, boaters are now permitted to operate at normal speeds. Officials remind the public to continue exercising caution and to follow all standard boating safety regulations while enjoying the lake.