April 24, 2026
Indiana News

Emergency Boating Restrictions Lifted On Lake Wawasee

by David Scheie0
A variety of boats on a scenic tropical lake surrounded by lush green trees.

KOSCIUSKO CO, Ind. (WOWO) — Normal boating operations have resumed on Lake Wawasee after officials lifted an emergency order that had limited motorized watercraft to idle speed.

The restriction, which was put in place due to elevated water levels, has been rescinded as conditions have improved and water levels have receded.

With the order no longer in effect, boaters are now permitted to operate at normal speeds. Officials remind the public to continue exercising caution and to follow all standard boating safety regulations while enjoying the lake.

Related posts

Murder Trial Delayed for Man Accused in IU Student’s Death

WOWO News

FWCS upgrading security at South Side, Wayne High Schools

Darrin Wright

GOP hopefuls Messer, Braun file for Indiana’s US Senate race

AP News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.