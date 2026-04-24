Israel’s Military Alleges Hezbollah Used Ambulance To Conceal Weapons

(FOX NEWS) — The Israel Defense Forces said Friday that “an ambulance used by Hezbollah to conceal weapons” was located during searches in southern Lebanon.

The announcement comes a day after President Donald Trump announced a 3-week extension of the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire.

“Hezbollah uses ambulances and medical teams as cover for transporting weapons and operatives, undermining the special protections granted to medical facilities and equipment under international law,” the IDF said.

“Among the weapons found were explosive devices, mortar shells, magazines, and a grenade,” it added.

The IDF also said Friday that in a separate incident in the last month, “troops under the command of the 7th Brigade encountered a Hezbollah terrorist operating adjacent to an ambulance and carrying an RPG weapon.”

“The terrorist fired at the troops and was struck and eliminated. Following the encounter, weapons were uncovered inside the ambulance, which had been used by the terrorist to establish himself in the area and carry out attacks from a ‘protected’ position,” according to the IDF.