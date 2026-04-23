Emergency Boating Restrictions Lifted On West Lake Chain As Water Levels Recede

NOBLE COUNTY, (WOWO) — Boaters can once again operate normally on the West Lake Chain following the lifting of an emergency order that had restricted motorized watercraft due to high water levels.

The order, which impacted Waldron, Steinbarger, Tamarack, Jones, Sylvan, and Smalley lakes, has been rescinded after officials confirmed that water levels have dropped to safer conditions. Authorities say the temporary restrictions were put in place to protect shoreline properties, docks, and infrastructure during elevated water conditions.

With levels now stabilized, normal boating activity may resume across all affected lakes. Officials continue to encourage boaters to remain cautious, adhere to safety guidelines, and be mindful of changing water conditions.