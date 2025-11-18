Engine Contamination Prompts Jeep Recall

DETROIT, MI (WOWO) — Stellantis is recalling nearly 113,000 Jeep plug-in hybrid vehicles due to a potential engine issue.

The recall affects certain 2024 and 2025 Wrangler 4xe vehicles, as well as 2023 through 2025 Grand Cherokee 4xe models. According to Stellantis, sand from the engine casting process may contaminate the engines, which could result in engine damage. In rare cases, the contamination could lead to a vehicle fire.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration advises drivers to watch for warning signs, including engine knocking noises or illumination of the malfunction indicator lamp.

Owners of affected vehicles are urged to contact their Jeep dealer to arrange inspections and repairs.