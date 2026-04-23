Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi Doused In Red Liquid In Germany

(FOX NEWS) — Exiled Iranian crown prince Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran’s former shah, was splattered with a red liquid on Thursday.

Video footage of the incident shows the liquid being splashed on Pahlavi while he was walking down a street in Berlin, Germany, flanked by security. The Associated Press reported that police detained the alleged perpetrator and indicated that the substance appeared to be tomato juice.

Pahlavi had just left a news briefing where he was critical of the ceasefire involving the U.S. and Iran.

“I’m not saying that diplomacy should not be given a chance, but I think diplomacy has been given enough chance,” he said on Thursday, according to the AP.