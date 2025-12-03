FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Governor Mike Braun announced on Tuesday the start of what he calls the Family First Workplace initiative. He says it’s a new family-focused program that allows eligible state employees to bring their babies to work during the first six months of life.

The Family First Workplace program will begin as a pilot in the Governor’s Office, the Indiana Department of Health, and the State Personnel Department.

It builds on Braun’s parental leave policy for state employees, which expanded paid parental leave for new parents, provided paid childbirth leave for women recovering from giving birth, as well as paid leave for those grieving from losing a baby.

The pilot program gets started immediately, with agencies implementing the standardized procedures issued by the State Personnel Department.

If successful, the state may expand the Infants-at-Work Initiative to additional agencies.

“Indiana is going to lead the nation in pro-family policy. The parental bonding that happens in the first months of a child’s life are irreplaceable, and our new Family First Workplace pilot program helps parents stay connected to their newborns while continuing their careers. Indiana is building a culture that puts families first.” — Governor Mike Braun