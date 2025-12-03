Gym Influencer Charged

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — A popular fitness and home gym influencer has been arrested in Indianapolis on child seduction charges.

Brian Divine, who goes by “Kaizen DIY Gym” online, was officially charged Monday with six counts of felony child seduction following his arrest last week. He’s also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

On Nov. 26, Indianapolis police went to Divine’s home on Indy’s north side to investigate a rape involving a 16-year-old girl. The 44-year-old Divine was found in the basement of the home and taken into custody.

During their investigation, police spoke with the girl who said she and Divine got drunk and had “sexual encounters” on three separate occasions. The girl also said Divine gave her drugs and alcohol during the times they were together, either at his home or at his warehouse on the city’s west side.

Divine later admitted to detectives that he and the girl had sex at least three times and that he supplied her with cigarettes, marijuana, beer and hard liquor. He also claimed that the sex was consensual and that the victim wanted their relationship to continue but he didn’t.

Last week, the victim’s mother went to police after she found deleted screenshots of a chat that the girl had with the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN). She also told officers that Divine tried to hack into her daughter’s phone and delete evidence.

Divine is now being held in the Marion County Jail without bond. He had an initial hearing on Tuesday afternoon in Marion Superior Court 30 and has had several no-contact orders filed against him.

Along with working in IT, Divine is a popular online fitness influencer with an Instagram account that has over 116,000 followers. His YouTube channel, Kaizen DIY Gym, has over 100,000 subscribers and more than 62 million views on his videos.