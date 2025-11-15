November 14, 2025
Indiana News

Fatal Crash In Boone County Involving Military Vehicle

by Network Indiana0

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One member of the Indiana National Guard was killed and three others were injured in a crash on Friday involving a military vehicle in Boone County.

The Indiana Department of Transportation said the crash happened on I-65 southbound near the interchange with I-865 at around 12:15 pm.

“The loss of any of our Guardsmen is tragic, and we offer deepest and heartfelt condolences to the soldiers’ families, loved ones and friends,” a statement from the Indiana National Guard read.

INDOT urges you to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

