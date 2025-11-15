November 14, 2025
House Democrats Press The FAA And DOT For Answers On Flight Cuts

(AP) — Democratic members of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure asked federal officials for an explanation of the decision to cut up to 10% of flights at 40 major airports during the shutdown, along with details on staffing levels and how airports were chosen.

“It appears that the administration made this decision without adequate coordination with key aviation stakeholders,” said Friday’s letter to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford.

The group requested a briefing and written response by Nov. 20.

The FAA on Wednesday froze reductions at 6%, shortly before a deal was reached to end the shutdown. Requests for comment were sent to the department and FAA.

