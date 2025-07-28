Fatal Crash in Williams County

Center Township, Williams County (WOWO) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Defiance Post is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on July 26, 2025, at approximately 3:05 P.M., on U.S. Route 6 near milepost 11 in Center Township, Williams County.

A 2006 Honda Civic, operated by Wilson Sanchez, age 42 of Wauseon, was traveling west on U.S. Route 6. A 2018 Ford F-150, operated by Andrew Wehri, age 46, and his passenger, Nicole Wehri, age 45, both of Edgerton, were traveling east on U.S. Route 6. The Honda Civic entered the east lanes in an attempt to pass westbound traffic and struck the Ford F-150 head-on. The Wehris sustained serious injury and were taken to Parkview Bryan Hospital by Williams County EMS. Sanchez was pronounced deceased by medical personnel at the crash scene. Both drivers were wearing safety belts. The passenger of the Ford F-150 was not wearing a seatbelt. U.S. Route 6 was closed for approximately two hours.

Defiance Post Troopers were assisted at the crash scene by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Department of Transportation, Williams County EMS, Bryan Fire Department, Williams County Coroner’s Office, and John’s Towing.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants to remind motorists to use due care when passing and to always wear a safety belt. The crash remains under investigation.