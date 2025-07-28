Fatal Crash Near Butler Road

Officers of the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) responded to a single vehicle crash in

the 2300 block of Butler Rd. The vehicle left the roadway as it was traveling eastbound in a

curve and came to rest against a tree. A Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control Officer was first

on scene and aided in putting out a fire that had started in the crashed vehicle by using a fire

extinguisher. Arriving FWPD officers also utilized fire extinguishers to put out the fire. The

driver of the vehicle, an adult male, was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by

the Fort Wayne Fire Department.

Medics transported the driver to a local hospital, where he

was pronounced dead. No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The FWPD Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT), with the assistance of the Air Support Unit (ASU)

is documenting the scene. The roadway is expected to remain closed while the investigation

continues.

At this time, speed is believed to be a factor in this crash. Recent rain had left the

roadway was damp and may have also factored into this crash.

The driver’s identity and cause of death will be released by the Allen County Coroner’s office.

This crash remains under investigation by the FWPD FACT team, and the Allen County

Coroner’s Office.