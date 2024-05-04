Fatal Crash on U.S. 33 Claims Life of Passenger

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A crash on U.S. 33 Saturday morning left one person dead.

It started around 9:15 A.M. when Allen County Sheriff’s Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 33, south of Felger Road, involving an SUV striking a tree. Preliminary findings indicate the northbound SUV left the road for unknown reasons.

The male driver is in fair condition, while the female passenger was critically injured and later succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital. The incident is under investigation.