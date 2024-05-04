May 4, 2024
Local News

Fatal Crash on U.S. 33 Claims Life of Passenger

by Heather Starr0
Photo Supplied / Allen County Sheriff's Office

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A crash on U.S. 33 Saturday morning left one person dead.

It started around 9:15 A.M.  when Allen County Sheriff’s Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 33, south of Felger Road, involving an SUV striking a tree. Preliminary findings indicate the northbound SUV left the road for unknown reasons.

The male driver is in fair condition, while the female passenger was critically injured and later succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital. The incident is under investigation.

 

 

Related posts

Total Ohio Traffic Deaths Likely Higher for 2014

Dean Jackson

City to Hold Public Meetings on Fiscal Strategies

Kayla Blakeslee

Tebow to visit Fort Wayne in 2018

Caleb Hatch

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.