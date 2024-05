Preliminary findings from the investigation revealed that a semi tractor-trailer, traveling westbound on US 24, was side-swiped by a pickup truck also heading in the same direction. After the crash, the pickup truck reportedly crossed the grass median and collided with an eastbound pickup truck towing a camper.

The driver of the pickup truck involved in the initial crash was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but succumbed to their injuries shortly after arrival.

The occupants of the pickup truck pulling the camper and the driver of the semi tractor-trailer were unharmed.

The crash remains under investigation.