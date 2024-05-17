A Mother In Indianapolis Is Wanted By Police

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Shaniqua Gilchrist is accused of paying $200 to two homeless people to watch her two and four-year-old kids.

The two people, Chandra Lee and Anthony Boyden, were squatting in a home on the east side.

The two are said to have let the children roam the streets of the city unsupervised.

Lee and Boyden have been arrested and charged with neglect, by Gilchrist has been at large for the last two months.

She is also charged with neglect.

The father of the children is in jail for an unrelated case.

Anyone with information on the mother’s location can still contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.