Fearsome Dust Storm Rips Phoenix Area

PHOENIX (AP) — Crews cleaned up downed trees and got electricity mostly restored for thousands of people Tuesday after a powerful dust storm roared through the Phoenix area.

The wall of dust towering hundreds of feet (meters) high dwarfed the city’s neighborhoods. Called a haboob, the wind-driven phenomenon blackened skies and initially knocked out electricity for 55,000 customers late Monday afternoon.

Drenching rain followed. Flights came to a halt at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, where material from a terminal roof blew onto the tarmac. Contractors worked through the night to repair roof damage, airport spokesperson Jon Brodsky said.

By Tuesday afternoon, things were mostly back to normal, with power largely restored and only minor flight delays reported.

But for residents in metro Phoenix, the haboob was both frightening and spectacular.

Bernae Boykin Hitesman was driving her son and daughter, ages 9 and 11, home from school when the storm arrived in Arizona City, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) southeast of Phoenix.

She quickly pulled over as the storm engulfed the car. “I couldn’t see my hand in front of my face if I put my hand outside,” she said.

Boykin Hitesman could taste the dust and feel the strong wind rattling her car until it finally passed about 15 minutes later.

“I was nervous,” she said. “My kids were really, really scared, so I was trying to be brave for them.”

In the suburb of Gilbert, bird feeders fell from swaying trees at the home of retired university professor Richard Filley. Fine dust got into “every little crack and space,” he said.

“The windstorm part of it, I’m glad it’s gone,” he said. “You look at the photos of haboobs, and they are a spectacular natural phenomenon. They are kind of beautiful in their own way.”

Not all dust storms are haboobs, which are specifically associated with downdrafts from thunderstorms. The phenomenon usually happens in flat, arid areas and is not unusual in Arizona.

The rain that followed was welcome in Phoenix, where conditions have been drier than usual this year.