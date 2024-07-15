July 15, 2024
APNational News

Federal judge dismisses Trump classified documents case

by AP News0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal judge presiding over the classified documents case of former President Donald Trump in Florida has dismissed the prosecution because of concerns over the appointment of the prosecutor who brought the case.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon granted the defense motion to dismiss the case on Monday, voiding a prosecution that at the time it was brought was seen as the most perilous of the multiple legal threats Trump faced.

Lawyers for Trump had argued that special counsel Jack Smith was illicitly appointed in violation of the Constitution’s Appointments Clause that his office was improperly funded by the Justice Department.

Smith’s team had vigorously contested the argument during hearings before Cannon last month.

A spokesman for the Smith team did not immediately return a request seeking comment, and the Trump team did not immediately have a comment.

Related posts

Indiana Classroom Transparency Bill Stalls In GOP-Run Senate

AP News

Ohio becomes latest state to legalize medical marijuana

AP News

Ford to recall 661,000 Explorer SUVs

Darrin Wright

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.