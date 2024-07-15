LaGrange woman accused of stabbing man in dispute

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A LaGrange woman is behind bars after being accused of stabbing a man during a domestic dispute on Saturday night.

Just after 6 o’clock Saturday evening, Steuben County police were called to a residence on Turkey Lake Lane 124 in rural Salem Township for a reported stabbing. The preliminary investigation indicated that a man and woman had been involved in a domestic dispute during which the woman involved allegedly stabbed the male in the back.

Sheriff’s detectives were then called to the scene to assist in the investigation. The man was treated at the scene by Steuben County EMS before being transported to an area hospital in stable condition. During an initial interview with detectives, 55-year-old Deanna Hembree claimed that she had been struck in the face with a closed fist by the male victim, but police say Hembree appeared uninjured.

Hembree was taken into custody and booked into the Steuben County Jail on one count of level 5 felony Domestic Battery with a Deadly Weapon. She remains held without bond.

Police say alcohol was involved in the incident, which remains under investigation.