Fetterman Says Democrats Have Forgotten Iran Is ‘The Real Enemy’ As War Powers Deadline Approaches

(FOX NEWS) — Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman blasted his own party on Tuesday, accusing Democrats and the American media of undermining U.S. efforts to topple the Iranian regime.

“Iran must be so excited by the American media and the Democratic Party,” Fetterman said on “Hannity.”

“It’s like, as long as we can hang on… more and more people continue to vote against the Trump administration.”

Fetterman’s remarks come as Democrats ramp up a pressure campaign to check the president’s authority and bring the Trump administration’s action against the Mideast adversary to a close.

The Pennsylvania Democrat has repeatedly broken with his party on Israel and the Iran war, arguing that Washington must remain focused on preventing the regime from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

“I’m the only Democrat effectively left in Congress to support Epic Fury,” Fetterman said.

“It’s almost as if we’ve forgotten, on the Democratic side, that the real enemy, the real threat, the real danger is Iran and its proxies too.”