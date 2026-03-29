Final Four Floor Installed At Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) – With just one week until the Final Four in Indianapolis, Lucas Oil Stadium has officially installed the hardwood court.

The stadium was custom built for the Final Four tournament, making it the first time anybody will be playing on the floor.

It is 100% hand-painted, with all taping work also done by hand.

The floor is planned to be sanded down and reused after the conclusion of the tournament. However, if the winning team would like to take the court home with them, they are permitted to do so.

Teams heading to the tournament have not yet been determined, but more than 70,000 college basketball fans will be ready to welcome them at Lucas Oil.