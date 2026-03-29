March 29, 2026
Local News

Two Hospitalized After Apartment Fire

by Alyssa Foster0
Photo supplied/City of Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Two people have been taken to the hospital after an apartment fire on the southwest side of Fort Wayne. 

Firefighters responded to the Engle Road apartment complex around 3:25 a.m. where they found heavy fire and smoke. 

Most occupants self-evacuated, but three residents were assisted for evacuation after firefighters cleared heavy smoke. 

The conditions of the two individuals taken to the hospital are not currently known. 

No cause of the fire has been released at this time.

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