Fire Risk Investigation Leads to Jaguar EV Recall

WASHINGTON, DC (WOWO) Jaguar Land Rover is recalling 2,278 Jaguar I-Pace electric SUVs in the United States due to concerns that a high-voltage battery could overheat and increase the risk of fire, according to federal safety regulators.

The recall affects 2020 and 2021 model year vehicles. FOX Business reports the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the action Tuesday, citing investigations into potential thermal overload in the battery pack.

Regulators said an interim repair will involve updating battery software to limit the vehicle’s state of charge to 90 percent. The update can be performed by a dealer or delivered over the air. Reuters reports a final remedy is still under development.

Owners are advised to monitor charging levels using the Jaguar Remote App or the vehicle’s display and to stop charging once the battery reaches 90 percent. The recall notice also urges owners to park vehicles outside and away from structures and to charge outdoors when possible.

Investigators traced the issue to a possible “folded anode tab” in battery cells produced at an LG Energy Solution facility in Poland. According to the recall report cited by FOX Business, the defect could lead to short-circuiting and contribute to thermal overload.

Notification letters to affected owners are expected to be mailed beginning April 3. Repairs related to the interim software update will be provided at no cost.