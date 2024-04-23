Firefighters Rescue Three Cats from House Fire on St. Louis Avenue

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – No injuries were reported after a fire on the city’s south side Monday afternoon.

Just after 5 P.M., the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a house fire on St. Louis Avenue. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered smoke billowing from a one-story residence.

Reports indicated that a woman may have still been inside with her three cats, which prompted firefighters to simultaneously conduct a search and douse the flames. However, upon thorough investigation, no occupants were found within the premises. Fortunately, the feline companions were located and rescued.

One of the cats required immediate attention for smoke inhalation. Firefighters provided on-site treatment before transferring the pet to Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control for further care and rehabilitation.

The woman initially believed to be in the house was confirmed to be away during the incident and safely returned home afterward.

Efforts to extinguish the fire proved effective, taking approximately 10 minutes to quell the flames. Subsequent investigations by fire officials revealed that the fire originated from the bed, sparked by improperly disposed of smoking materials.

Although the house sustained moderate smoke damage and minor fire and water damage, no human injuries were reported.