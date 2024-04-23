April 23, 2024
Local News

One Person Left in Life-Threatening Condition After I-69 Crash

by Heather Starr0
(Source: https://goo.gl/EyWtuR License: https://goo.gl/cefU8)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A motorcycle crash occurred yesterday on Interstate 69 northbound, just north of Illinois Rd, leading police to close lanes and investigate the incident.

Monday afternoon, shortly after 4:45 P.M., emergency responders responded to crash on I-69 NB, near Illinois Rd. Upon arrival, officers found that a motorcycle had collided with a 5th wheel camper.

The rider of the motorcycle, an elderly individual, suffered serious injuries and was taken by TRAA medics to a nearby hospital. Their condition has been declared life-threatening. Investigators do not suspect excessive speed or alcohol involvement in the crash. The Fort Wayne Police Department Fatal Crash Team has launched an investigation into the incident.

As a result of the accident and ongoing investigation, I-69 NB at Illinois Rd was reduced to one lane, and the westbound ramp from Illinois Rd to I-69 NB was shut down for a while.

Further updates regarding the crash and any changes to road closures will be provided as soon as they become available.

Related posts

Fort Wayne mayoral candidates face off in first debate

Darrin Wright

Local Parks Open for Golf Season

WOWO News

Labor Day Precautions from Health Department

WOWO News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.