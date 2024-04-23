One Person Left in Life-Threatening Condition After I-69 Crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A motorcycle crash occurred yesterday on Interstate 69 northbound, just north of Illinois Rd, leading police to close lanes and investigate the incident.

Monday afternoon, shortly after 4:45 P.M., emergency responders responded to crash on I-69 NB, near Illinois Rd. Upon arrival, officers found that a motorcycle had collided with a 5th wheel camper.

The rider of the motorcycle, an elderly individual, suffered serious injuries and was taken by TRAA medics to a nearby hospital. Their condition has been declared life-threatening. Investigators do not suspect excessive speed or alcohol involvement in the crash. The Fort Wayne Police Department Fatal Crash Team has launched an investigation into the incident.

As a result of the accident and ongoing investigation, I-69 NB at Illinois Rd was reduced to one lane, and the westbound ramp from Illinois Rd to I-69 NB was shut down for a while.

Further updates regarding the crash and any changes to road closures will be provided as soon as they become available.