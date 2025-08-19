Five Arrested in Boone County Child Exploitation Sting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A major undercover operation in Boone County has led to the arrest of five men accused of attempting to sexually abuse children.

The Boone County Child Abuse and Sexual Exploitation (CASE) Task Force, working with the Indiana State Police (ISP) and the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, coordinated the multi-agency effort. Officers posed online as minors to identify and apprehend individuals seeking to exploit children.

Investigators say the suspects traveled to Boone County intending to meet with minors for sexual activity. The arrests include:

Zachary Bullock, 31, Indianapolis – Charged with Level 4 Felony Attempted Child Molest and Level 5 Felony Child Solicitation

Nicholas Bozzone, 27, Plainfield – Charged with multiple felonies, including Conspiracy to Commit Child Molest, Attempted Sexual Misconduct with a Minor, Child Solicitation, and Attempted Dissemination of Matter Harmful to Minors

Ethan Craun, 27, Carmel – Charged with Level 5 Felony Conspiracy to Commit Sexual Misconduct with a Minor

Evan Geeslin, 60, Richmond – Charged with Level 5 Felony Conspiracy to Commit Sexual Misconduct with a Minor

Daniel Trusty, 36, Russiaville – Charged with Level 5 Felony Conspiracy to Commit Sexual Misconduct with a Minor

All five men are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

Boone County Sheriff Tony Harris praised the collaboration behind the effort, saying, “Protecting children is one of our highest priorities, and we will continue to devote every resource necessary to that cause.”

Indiana State Police ICAC Commander Christopher Cecil called the operation a powerful example of teamwork, while local police chiefs from Whitestown, Zionsville, and Lebanon each emphasized their commitment to child safety and community protection.

The CASE Task Force, created in 2023, specializes in preventing and prosecuting internet-based crimes against children. It works closely with the ICAC Task Force and multiple local law enforcement agencies.

Authorities encourage anyone who suspects child exploitation or human trafficking to report it immediately to local police, the Indiana DCS Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline (1-800-800-5556), or the National Human Trafficking Hotline (1-888-373-7888).