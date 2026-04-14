Foellinger Foundation Awards Up To $2M To Support Summer Learning Labs For Fort Wayne Youth

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Foellinger Foundation has committed up to $2 million to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne to support its Summer Learning Labs program, using a funding model designed to sustain the initiative beyond the initial investment.

The grant, issued as a Special Opportunity Grant, will be repaid through state-funded reimbursements and distributed through a Field of Interest fund established at the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne. Foundation leaders say the structure is intended to create long-term stability for the program while allowing it to expand access to local students.

The Summer Learning Labs program is a free, five-week initiative focused on helping middle school and junior high students stay academically engaged during the summer months. Certified teachers lead morning sessions in math and reading using a state-approved curriculum, while afternoons feature enrichment activities such as STEM projects, field trips and hands-on learning.

Students enrolled in the program also receive daily meals, including breakfast, lunch and snacks.

Leaders at Boys & Girls Clubs say the program fills a critical gap for families seeking structured, supportive opportunities for their children when school is out.

The initiative aligns with Foellinger Foundation’s broader focus on supporting programs that promote academic achievement as well as social and emotional development among youth in Allen County.