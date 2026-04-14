Man Taken Into Custody After Domestic Incident On Corvalis Avenue

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A man was taken into custody Tuesday morning following a reported domestic incident at a residence on the city’s southeast side.

Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded around 10:07 a.m. to the 2600 block of Corvalis Avenue after witnesses reported an adult male placing an adult female in a headlock and dragging her into a home. Callers also indicated that a one-year-old child was inside the residence at the time.

Police attempted to make contact with those inside the home for an extended period but received no response. Due to the nature of the call and concern for those inside, additional resources were requested, including the Emergency Services Team (EST), Crisis Response Team (CRT), and Air Support Unit (ASU).

Shortly after specialized units arrived on scene, the occupants exited the residence. The adult male was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities say the female involved does not appear to have sustained serious injuries. The child’s condition has not been reported.

The investigation remains ongoing as officers continue to interview those involved. Charges against the suspect are pending at this time.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department.