Fort Wayne Approves Ordinance Banning Relocation of Homeless Individuals From Other Communities

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – City leaders in Fort Wayne have approved a new ordinance aimed at preventing other communities from relocating homeless individuals into the city unless local service providers have agreed to accept them.

The measure, proposed by Sharon Tucker and passed by the Fort Wayne City Council, prohibits the transportation of transient homeless individuals into Fort Wayne without prior coordination with a local shelter or service agency capable of providing support.

City officials said the practice of relocating unhoused individuals from other jurisdictions can strain local resources and create challenges for public safety and community health. Under the ordinance, individuals experiencing homelessness will not face penalties. Instead, any person, organization or agency responsible for transporting them into the city without approval could face sanctions.

Officials said the goal is to ensure limited resources remain available for residents already experiencing homelessness in Fort Wayne. The policy is also intended to encourage other communities to provide services and support for people experiencing homelessness in their own jurisdictions rather than sending them elsewhere.

The city plans to notify surrounding municipalities and public safety agencies about the new law so they are aware of the restrictions within Fort Wayne city limits.

Local leaders and organizations that work with unhoused residents voiced support for the ordinance, describing it as a step toward protecting services for people already living in the community.

The ordinance is part of broader efforts by Tucker’s administration to address homelessness. The mayor has supported the development of a proposed Homeless Resource Center that would provide comprehensive, low-barrier services designed to meet immediate needs while creating pathways to permanent housing.

City officials also highlighted other recent initiatives, including the hiring of Fort Wayne’s first homeless services manager last year and the creation of a 24-hour winter contingency service program developed with local nonprofit partners to help residents during severe weather.

In addition, the city’s National Opioid Settlement Committee has distributed nearly $1.5 million to 24 nonprofit organizations working to help individuals and families affected by opioid and substance addiction.

City leaders said those combined efforts are intended to strengthen the support network for vulnerable residents while ensuring resources are used effectively to meet current and future needs in Fort Wayne.